Welcome to Toledo's only rappelling fundraiser! Take your support of The Victory Center to new heights by rappelling down a 16-story building in downtown Toledo to support cancer patients and survivors. No special skills or training are required!
Highly trained and certified rope specialists will help prepare each rappeller for this unique experience. The first 85 individuals to raise a minimum of $1,000 will earn a spot to go Over the Edge for Victory on Friday, September 8, 2023.
All funds raised help provide FREE programs and services to local cancer patients.
WHEN

Thursday, September 7
(VIP/Media Day)

  • VIP Rappellers go Over the Edge for Victory @ 7-9pm
  • *NEW* this year: Rappel in the DARK!
  • Join us for this year’s Launch Party (by invitation only)
  • Grazing stations, entertainment, family-friendly fun!

Friday, September 8
(Main Rappel Day & SkyRace)

  • Rappellers & Racers begin registering at 9am
  • Participants go 'Over the Edge' from @ 10am-6pm
  • Only *15* SkyRace slots available! Register early!
  • FREE activities for kids & adults. Imagination station presentation. Food trucks, face painting, corn hole, community art project.

WHERE

Levis Square Park
300 Madison Avenue
Downtown Toledo


WHO

The Victory Center is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing non-medical services to cancer patients, cancer survivors, and their caregivers. TVC is completely privately funded which is why events like OVER THE EDGE FOR VICTORY are so important! Every dollar raised will stay right here in our community and will allow us to continue offering services FREE-OF-CHARGE to those who have been affected by cancer. To learn more about The Victory Center, check out our website.

  • (2) rappel spots on Media/VIP Day, GoPro helmet camera, USB footage of rappel, free downtown parking
  • (1) rappel spot on Main Event Day, GoPro helmet camera, USB footage of rappel, free downtown parking
  • Invitation to broadcast appearances with Media Sponsor
  • Prominent recognition on all event promotional materials and event website
  • Prominent recognition on event t-shirt and other event day print materials
  • Logo on helmet stickers
  • (6) invitations to VIP/Launch Party on Thursday, September 7, 2023

  • (2) rappel spots on Media/VIP Day, GoPro helmet camera, USB footage of rappel, free downtown parking
  • Company logo on signage placed in planters located in the rappelling Landing Zone
  • Recognition on event promotional materials and event website
  • Company logo on event t-shirt, event-day print materials, and helmet stickers
  • (6) invitations to VIP/Launch Party on Thursday, September 7, 2023

  • (1) rappel spot on Main Event Day, GoPro helmet camera, USB footage of rappel, free downtown parking
  • Company logo on pictures taken at the green screen photo booth provided by Kurt Nielsen Photography
  • Recognition on event promotional materials & event website
  • Company logo on event t-shirt
  • (6) invitations to VIP/Launch Party on Thursday, September 7, 2023

  • (1) rappel spot on Main Event Day, GoPro helmet camera, USB footage of rappel, free downtown parking
  • Company logo on rooftop signage and photos of each rappeller taken by Kurt Nielsen
  • Recognition on event promotional materials & event website
  • Company logo on event t-shirt, event-day print materials, and helmet stickers
  • (6) invitations to VIP/Launch Party on Thursday, September 7, 2023

  • (1) rappel spot on Main Event Day, GoPro helmet camera, USB footage of rappel, free downtown parking
  • Naming rights to one of the two ropes which will be announced every time an Edger descends that rope
  • Recognition on event website ¨ Company logo on event t-shirt, event-day print materials, and helmet stickers
  • (6) invitations to VIP/Launch Party on Thursday, September 7, 2023

  • (1) rappel spot on Main Event Day, GoPro helmet camera, USB footage of rappel, free downtown parking
  • Company logo on USB Drives given to other sponsors and top fundraisers with footage of rappel
  • Recognition on event website
  • Company logo on event t-shirt, event-day print materials, and helmet stickers
  • (6) invitations to VIP/Launch Party on Thursday, September 7, 2023

  • (1) rappel spot on Main Event Day to be awarded to a cancer survivor who is a TVC participant
  • TVC participant will receive GoPro helmet camera, USB footage of rappel, free downtown parking
  • Recognition on event website
  • Company logo on event t-shirt and event-day print materials
  • (6) invitations to VIP/Launch Party on Thursday, September 7, 2023

  • Company logo on rappeller gift bags
  • Recognition on social media, event website, and event day materials
  • (6) invitations to VIP/Launch Party on Thursday, September 7, 2023

  • Recognition on social media, event website, and event day materials

