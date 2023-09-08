Frequently Asked Questions
Welcome to Toledo's only rappelling fundraiser! Take your support of The Victory Center to new heights by rappelling down a 16-story building in downtown Toledo to support cancer patients and survivors. No special skills or training are required!
Highly trained and certified rope specialists will help prepare each rappeller for this unique experience. The first 85 individuals to raise a minimum of $1,000 will earn a spot to go Over the Edge for Victory on Friday, September 8, 2023.
All funds raised help provide FREE programs and services to local cancer patients.
To secure your spot, Click here to register. Space is limited, so act now!
